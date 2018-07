It's time to get results and help catch a criminal.

Huntersville police are looking for the "Braided Bandit."

Tyrone Armstead is wanted for felony larceny, felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle, felony breaking/entering, and felony larceny after breaking/entering.

If you know where Armstead is, call the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.