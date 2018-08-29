I-77 N reopens after bridge damaged by dump truck

- Interstate-77 was closed overnight as crews conducted repairs after a dump truck damaged a bridge near the interchange to I-85. Traffic started moving again just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Cell phone video captured the moment the dump truck slammed into a bridge being built over Interstate-77 near Exit 13A.

The crash caused multiple accidents and shut down all the lanes on the interstate for nearly eight hours as North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated.

The I-77 Commission said out of an abundance of caution, the bridge is being taken apart to keep the public and workers safe.

"Safety is our top priority and we appreciate your patience while we work as diligently as possible to complete this work," Sugar Creek Construction, who is working on the bridge said. "Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible."

There's no word on any injuries and so far it's not clear if the driver of the truck will face any charges or fines. Traffic was diverted at the Brookshire Exit. All lanes are expected to reopen at 5:00 a.m.