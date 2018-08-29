Bridge repair to close I-77 north near Uptown until Thursday morning

- All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound will be closed starting late Wednesday until Thursday morning after a dump truck struck a bridge at the Interstate 85 interchange.

Sugar Creek Construction said crews will be "disassembling the form structure" as a safety precaution.

The wreck caused heavy back ups on I-77 at exit 13 in Charlotte as crews worked to clear the scene. All traffic has been redirected to northbound I-85 at exit 13.

All lanes of I-77 northbound will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic will be detoured at the Brookshire Freeway/I-277. Sugar Creek Construction expects to have the lanes reopened at 5 a.m. Thursday.

"Safety is our top priority and we appreciate your patience while we work as diligently as possible to complete this work," the company said. "Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible."