- A portion of Interstate 77 is closed due to a serious accident in Charlotte

According to Medic, 1 person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

I-77 southbound at Tyvola Road is closed due to the wreck. Motorists are asked to take the Tyvola Road exit ramp to reaccess I-77 south.

The two left lanes are expected to reopen about 7:30 p.m., according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

