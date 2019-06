- The death of a 23-year-old woman in an underride crash Thursday demonstrates that a truck's rear guard is not always effective.

"Our testing has found that you can meet the [legal] requirements and still have a guard that fails at a crash speed of 35 miles an hour," said Matthew Brumbelow, with the non-profit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Sarah Cabe of Gastonia was killed around 8:15 a.m. when her 2003 Toyota Camry slid underneath a tractor trailer, which was stopped in rush hour traffic. Highway Patrol blames a "failure to reduce speed."

The trailer is owned by Drake Enterprises, which declined to comment on the crash. Authorities say the trailer did have a rear guard, which is required by federal law. However, tests performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, along with federal crash data, show they don't always work.

Marianne Karth of Raleigh knows that firsthand.

"We went backwards into the back of a tractor trailer ahead of us," said Karth, describing an accident six years ago that took the life of her 13-year-old daughter Mary, and her 17-year-old daughter AnnaLeah.

"The guard on the back is known to be too weak," said Karth. "And, so hundreds of people die every year this way."

Underride crashes - when a car slides underneath a tractor trailer - are at a near 10-year high. In 2017, there were 4,102 fatalities involving large trucks in the U.S. Of those, 775 were from rear and side crashes.

"It doesn't have to be fatal," said Brumbelow. "If we have the best designs in place...We have encouraged trailer manufacturers [to upgrade] and many of them have voluntarily upgraded their guards to better designs."

Karth wants that too. She helped get a bill introduced in Congress, called the Stop Underrides Act that would strengthen guards and also require side ones, which are currently optional.

"I can't just sit around knowing that engineers have solutions for this," she said. "People will continue to die if it's not mandated."

By the numbers

The IIHS compiled the following data, from the Department of Transportation, on crash fatalities involving the rear and side of large trucks.

The organization's research found underride occurs in 78-85 percent of crashes.