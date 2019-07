- I-85 North is shut down at Harris Boulevard where emergency responders are dealing with a possibly suicidal person on a bridge.

The alert was sent out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Medic confirmed that they were responding to a psychiatric call in the area of exit 45, and say they are on scene at this time.

Police are also on the road blocking off traffic. Drivers are asked to use another route until further notice.

Check back iwth FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.

