An armed robbery turned deadly in south Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say a suspect shot and killed an employee just as the lunch rush was beginning.

Witnesses and a manager at the Steak ‘N Shake in the 9700 block of South Boulevard say their ordinary day changed in an instant, and an important member of their team, and the wider community, was lost.

"It's more than just someone you work with. I have been working with this person for more than 8 years. It's like family. Its hurtful,” Gwen Golden told FOX 46. She’s a manager at the Steak ‘N Shake.