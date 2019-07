- The International Champions Cup will be hosted in the Queen City for the next five years, officials announced Tuesday.

Panthers President Tom Glick spoke about the deal with Bank of America Stadium. It's the first of its kind, as Relevant Sports Group (RSG) has not made any long-term deals with a host city before.

“Today’s announcement is a big deal for our community and puts Charlotte at the epicenter of soccer’s rapid growth in the United States,” said Carolina Panthers President Tom Glick. “Charlotte’s reputation as a soccer city is driven by the passion of our fans, who continue to display their commitment to the game by attending matches and playing soccer at all ages, and the growing drumbeat of fans calling for a top-level domestic team.”

This year's ICC match will be the fifth one hosted at Bank of America Stadium. A $20 million economic impact is expected from the game.

RSG has also chosen Charlotte to host the 2019 House of Soccer, an event to bring together athletes, clubs, artists and influencers to share in soccer culture from July 19-20 at Romare Bearden Park and S. Mint Street.

The event will include live music, skill zones, food trucks, a Bud Light beer garden, gaming stations and an open invitation for fans to show their skills alongside some of the sport’s greatest local influencers.

Fans can then see Arsenal take on ACF Fiorentina at Bank of America Stadium on July 20. Bud Light and La Liga will also host additional activities ahead of the match. The event also serves as a way to celebrate the new five-year deal with RSG and Bank of America.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Bank of America Stadium on this long-term deal at a time when Charlotte has established itself as a premiere soccer city,” said RSG CEO Daniel Sillman. “Whether it’s the loyal soccer fanbase, the business community, philanthropic organizations, or city government, all stakeholders have spoken loud and clear that Charlotte is a city that wants to host major soccer events.”

