Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and the District Attorney's Office are teaming up in an effort to end violent crime. Sixty people have been murdered in Charlotte as of Monday night, compared to fifty-eight people murdered in all of 2018.
In a special meeting Monday night, Chief Kerr Putney and District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III presented a strong front to Charlotte City Council calling for community safety. The police department has seized one thousand weapons this year and arrests are up ten percent, but still, crime is on the rise.
"Our mission is crime prevention. We want to stop the next crime," said Putney. "Until we get serious on those repeat violent offenders we are going to deal with violence in our city."