- A man accused in several crimes who caused an hours-long standoff with CMPD last month has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Luis Pineda-Anchecta, 37, was taken into ICE custody on Sunday, June 2. The Honduran national is charged with illegally reentering the country. He was originally deported in 2006.

Pineda-Anchecta is charged with several domestic violence-related crimes, and larceny and assault. He was arrested on May 15 by Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers.

ICE filed a detainer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office requesting that they hold Pineda-Anchecta, but he was released on May 17 after posting bond. ICE says they were not informed of his release.

On May 23, Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers attempted to serve warrants on Pineda-Anchecta after he was accused in more crimes. He refused arrested, and barricaded himself inside of the Aurea Station Apartments located at Sharon Road W and Sharonbrook Drive around 11:15 p.m. This led to a nine-hour long standoff with the suspect, after which he was placed back into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

After again posting bail, Pineda-Anchecta was released on June 1. The U.S. Attorney's Office says again, "the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office did not honor the detainer and did not notify ICE about his release from custody."

On June 2, ICE agents found and arrested Pineda-Anchecta along with another Honduran national who was in the car with him, Rudy Aroldo Aguillar-Arevallo, 34. A loaded firearm and ammunition were found in the car with the two men.

Pineda-Anchecta and Aguillar-Arevalo will have their initial appearance in federal court

in the coming days.

The illegal reentry charge carries a maximum prison term of two years and a $250,000 fine. The unlawful possession of a weapon by an alien charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.