m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410595978" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">

<ul id="social-share-410595978" class="social-share">

<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>

<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>

<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time" data-title="Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time" addthis:title="Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time">

<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>

</li>

</ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported in 2006 and returned illegally. He was arrested and released, later causing a lengthy and dangerous standoff after committing more crimes. He was taken into custody after nine hours, and is back out on bond." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported in 2006 and returned illegally. He was arrested and released, later causing a lengthy and dangerous standoff after committing more crimes. He was taken into custody after nine hours, and is back out on bond.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410595978-410592701" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported in 2006 and returned illegally. He was arrested and released, later causing a lengthy and dangerous standoff after committing more crimes. He was taken into custody after nine hours, and is back out on bond." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported in 2006 and returned illegally. He was arrested and released, later causing a lengthy and dangerous standoff after committing more crimes. <div class="story-meta">

<div class="author-share">

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>

</div>

</div>

<div class="meta">

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p>

</div>

</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office would not hold a suspect in the country illegally under an ICE detainer, allowing a man to get out of jail after being arrested twice. </p> <p>The suspect, Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported from the country in 2006 and returned illegally. He was initially arrested on May 15 on multiple charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and felony larceny. He fulfilled his court ordered terms and conditions for release, paid his $5,000 bond, and was let go on May 17. </p> <p>Just a week later, Pineda-Ancheta was accused of more domestic violence crimes and officers went to serve him with warrants for his arrest on May 23. When police arrived, Pineda-Ancheta barricaded himself inside of a south Charlotte apartment and refused to come out, leading to a "<a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/police-swarm-south-charlotte-apartment-in-attempt-to-serve-warrant-on-wanted-suspect" target="_blank">lengthy and dangerous stand-off</a>," the sheriff's office said. </p> <p>After nine hours, Pineda-Ancheta was taken into custody. He again posted bond, and was released from jail on June 1 with an electronic monitoring device. </p> <p>Mecklenbug County Sheriff Gary McFadden says his decision to no longer detain illegal immigrants under ICE's voluntary 287(g) program was not the sole reason for Pineda-Ancheta's releases, and says he was not aware of the suspect's citizenship status when he was first arrested. </p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://bit.ly/2YE3zia" target="_blank">Suspect in custody following hours long SWAT standoff</a></strong></p> <p>"Different discretionary decisions of multiple stakeholders in the criminal justice system, including judicial and law enforcement (in particular ICE’s own discretion), must also be acknowledged and addressed by those who believe that Pineda-Ancheta should have been kept in custody and then placed directly into deportation proceedings," McFadden said in a statement. </p> <p>McFadden says rather than ICE issuing an order for arrest based on Pineda-Ancheta's illegal re-entry into the country, they issued a voluntary detainer, "knowing that it is against my policy to honor such detainers." </p> <p>The sheriff says his office would have honored a warrant for arrest, and he doesn't understand why that request was not made by ICE. </p> <p>"MCSO will always honor a criminal warrant and hold any individual so charged in custody if and until that person has satisfied all court-ordered conditions of release."</p> <p>The sheriff's office is required by law to release anyone who has satisfied their conditions for release and makes bond. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/smoothie-king-employees-fired-after-issuing-customer-receipts-with-racist-language" title="Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racial slurs" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two employees at separate Smoothie King stores are out of a job after receipts they issued showed racial slurs for customers' names.</p><p>The incidents took place at the Charlotte stores on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and on Davis Lake Parkway.</p><p>One receipt showed a customer's name as "Jackie Chan." The other shows a customer's name as the n-word.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/weapon-ammunition-found-wooded-area-independence-high-school" title="Weapon and ammunition found on school property in Mint Hill, CMS says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20Independence%20High%20School%20060319_1559582760781.jpg_7346974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20Independence%20High%20School%20060319_1559582760781.jpg_7346974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20Independence%20High%20School%20060319_1559582760781.jpg_7346974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20Independence%20High%20School%20060319_1559582760781.jpg_7346974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20Independence%20High%20School%20060319_1559582760781.jpg_7346974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weapon and ammunition found on school property in Mint Hill, CMS says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A weapon with ammunition was found Monday in a wooded area on school grounds in Mint Hill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. </p><p>Principal Legrand with Independence High School sent a message out to families saying the weapon was found on school grounds and is now in the custody of law enforcement. </p><p>"As you know the safety of all students and staff is top priority for me and our team," Principal Legrand said to staff, students and their families. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-illegally-living-in-us-arrested-on-i-77-with-400k-drug-stash" title="Man illegally living in U.S. arrested on I-77 with $400K drug stash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/robotham_1559579441846_7346752_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eyian Robotham was arrested after drugs were found in his van by deputies during a routine traffic stop. (Iredell County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man illegally living in U.S. arrested on I-77 with $400K drug stash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been arrested on drug related charges after law enforcement in Iredell County made a routine traffic stop on I-77.</p><p>Atlanta resident Eyian Robotham, 53, was pulled over on Friday for a traffic violation.</p><p>Robotham told the officers he was traveling from Atlanta to West Virginia but also provided the officers with false information and the officers requested and were given permission to search the vehicle, a Dodge van.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman reads a book next to her friend who is on her phone while relaxing in the sunshine in this file photo taken on May 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)" title="1144007323_1559586825427-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bullying-children-who-are-overweight-may-lead-to-more-weight-gain-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An overweight child is shown in a file photo during a health-habits initiative in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_overweightchildfile_060319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bullying children who are overweight may lead to more weight gain, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/smoothie-king-employees-fired-after-issuing-customer-receipts-with-racist-language"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two employees at separate Smoothie King stores are out of a job after receipts they issued showed racial slurs for customers' names." title="WJZY smoothie king receipts 060319_1559586293627.jpg.jpg"/> <span id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;friend&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;phone&#x20;while&#x20;relaxing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sunshine&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Summers&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone&#x20;gets&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;all&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;locations&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deep-sea-fishermen-reel-in-nearly-1m-of-cocaine-off-charleston-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maddie&#x20;Meyer&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deep sea fishermen reel in nearly $1M of cocaine off Charleston coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bullying-children-who-are-overweight-may-lead-to-more-weight-gain-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;overweight&#x20;child&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;health-habits&#x20;initiative&#x20;in&#x20;Aurora&#x2c;&#x20;Colorado&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bullying children who are overweight may lead to more weight gain, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/smoothie-king-employees-fired-after-issuing-customer-receipts-with-racist-language" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/WJZY%20smoothie%20king%20receipts%20060319_1559586293627.jpg_7347075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;employees&#x20;at&#x20;separate&#x20;Smoothie&#x20;King&#x20;stores&#x20;are&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;job&#x20;after&#x20;receipts&#x20;they&#x20;issued&#x20;showed&#x20;racial&#x20;slurs&#x20;for&#x20;customers&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;names&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> 