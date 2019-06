- In a split vote, Statesville City Council members voted down an amendment Monday that would have allowed the Gander RV flag to keep flying, news partner WSIC reports.

C.O. Johnson, John Staford and Steve Johnson voted in favor of increasing the allowed flag size to 40’x80′. William Morgan, Roy West, Doris Allison, Keith Williams and Michael Johnson voted against the change meaning the current flag at Gander RV is still out of compliance.

There were no speakers at a public hearing before the vote.

Mayor Costi Kutteh asked the city’s planning department to draft the amendment following harsh local and national criticism over the current rule.

Gander RV CEO Marcus Lemonis has been driving the flag debate and responded to Monday’s decision on social media.

“The flag is not coming down under any circumstance,” says Lemonis who added he is prepared for any other consequences that should arise if he is ordered by a court to take the flag down.

Did this really happen @cityofsvl ? You tell people one thing when they are in front of you.. the flag isn’t coming down.. ever. .. see you in court. #unreal pic.twitter.com/uRy72MvzCG — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) June 18, 2019

