<article>
<section id="story407119681" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407119681" data-article-version="1.0">Indian Land mom diagnosed with rare cancer while pregnant</h1>
</header> By Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 15 2019 07:53PM EDT
Video Posted May 15 2019 05:50PM EDT Land mom diagnosed with rare cancer while pregnant"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407119681.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407119681");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407119681_407088269_161866"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407119681_407088269_161866";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407088269","video":"564327","title":"Indian%20Land%20mom%20diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20shares%20her%20fight","caption":"At%2011%20weeks%20pregnant%2C%20Ashley%20McAdams%20had%20to%20figure%20out%20how%20to%20protect%20her%20baby%20girl%20after%20being%20diagnosed%20with%20a%20rare%20form%20of%20cancer.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FIndian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FIndian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_shares_her_564327_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652565042%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMbFSg6o0zAgd--iISbJZ24nAuyY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Findian-land-mom-diagnosed-with-rare-cancer-while-pregnant"}},"createDate":"May 15 2019 05:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407119681_407088269_161866",video:"564327",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"At%252011%2520weeks%2520pregnant%252C%2520Ashley%2520McAdams%2520had%2520to%2520figure%2520out%2520how%2520to%2520protect%2520her%2520baby%2520girl%2520after%2520being%2520diagnosed%2520with%2520a%2520rare%2520form%2520of%2520cancer.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_shares_her_564327_1800.mp4?Expires=1652565042&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MbFSg6o0zAgd--iISbJZ24nAuyY",eventLabel:"Indian%20Land%20mom%20diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20shares%20her%20fight-407088269",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Findian-land-mom-diagnosed-with-rare-cancer-while-pregnant"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/indian-land-mom-diagnosed-with-rare-cancer-while-pregnant">Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407119681"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:50PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407119681" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407119681-407088254"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407119681-407088254" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Indian_Land_mom_diagnosed_with_cancer_sh_0_7268472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407119681" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - “Nothing prepares you for cancer and nothing prepares you for cancer while you’re pregnant,” said Ashley McAdams, 35. </p> <p>McAdams couldn’t wait to bring her daughter into the world. In the fall of 2017 she found out she was having a second child, this time a little girl.</p> <p>Not long before she got pregnant, she found a lump on her neck which she initially ignored. After finding out she was expecting she decided to get it checked out. Doctors came back to tell her that she had gray zone lymphoma. It was news that turned her world upside down.</p> <p>“It’s a very rare lymphoma that has features of both Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said Dr. Bei Hu with Levine Cancer Institute.</p> <p>After speaking with her doctors Ashley made the decision to move forward with chemotherapy during the pregnancy. She was going in for treatment every two weeks.</p> <p>MRI results revealed that her lymphoma was growing instead of shrinking. Doctors decided she needed to deliver Lilly at 35 weeks.</p> <p>“It was a weight off my shoulder. She was here and healthy and didn’t have to go to the NICU which was amazing,” said Ashley.</p> <p>After giving birth, another round of more powerful chemotherapy was ordered. This would be her third round of chemotherapy. Dr. Hu also ordered a stem cell transplant using Ashley’s own cells.</p> <p>“It can be a life or death situation for many of our patients depending on the blood cancer and this can be a curative option,” explained Dr. Hu.</p> <p>In March of 2019, Ashley went through with the transplant. She is now in remission. She was also the 500th patient to go through with a similar transplant in five years at LCI.</p> <p>“The happy news here is that Ashley is completely in remission,” said Dr. Hu. Hu and her team are continually expanding treatment regimens and looking for cutting edge ways to fight cancer.</p> <p>“People who have the transplant tend to do better than people who just receive the traditional chemotherapy,” added Hu. The transplant essentially replaces damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells.</p> <p>Ashley gets more time and a second chance. Holding her two children Lilly and Logan will never get old. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-2-students-on-board-cms-school-bus-that-crashed-into-parked-car" title="Police: 2 students on board CMS school bus that crashed into parked car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/wjzy_CMS%20school%20bus%20crash_051619_1558009194156.jpg_7273476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 2 students on board CMS school bus that crashed into parked car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two students were on board a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus that crashed into a parked car Thursday morning in south Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The school bus, that was serving Beverly Woods Elementary School, wrecked into a parked car in the 6800 block of Starcrest Drive around 7:30 a.m. </p><p>Police said the driver is OK and one of the two students that were on board the school bus is currently being evaluated. The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown at this time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-more-than-a-dozen-shots-fired-outside-apostrophe-lounge-near-uptown" title="Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after more than a dozen shots were fired outside an uptown bar overnight. </p><p>The shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, May 16 outside Apostrophe Lounge located in the 1400 block of South Tryon Street. </p><p>At least two occupied vehicles were struck with gunfire, police said. Luckily, no one was hurt. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-woman-dealing-with-hell-house-rental-company-won-t-help-she-says" title="Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother who's fallen on hard times says she’s living in her own personal hell. First it was roaches, now she's dealing with a leaky roof." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Derek Dellinger, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother who's fallen on hard times says she’s living in her own personal hell. First it was roaches, now she's dealing with a leaky roof which is causing additional issues around the home. </p><p>“That’s exactly what it is. Hell. Featured Videos

Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown

Gaston County woman dealing with 'hell' house, rental company won't help, she says

Hopewell High students surprise teacher fighting incurable cancer

North Carolina files lawsuit again e-cigarette maker JUUL </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-more-than-a-dozen-shots-fired-outside-apostrophe-lounge-near-uptown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_20190516110150"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-woman-dealing-with-hell-house-rental-company-won-t-help-she-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_20190516033904"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hopewell-high-students-surprise-teacher-fighting-incurable-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_20190516032759"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hopewell High students surprise teacher fighting incurable cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/north-carolina-files-lawsuit-again-e-cigarette-maker-juul"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_20190516030028"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Carolina files lawsuit again e-cigarette maker Most Recent

Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown

Gaston County woman dealing with 'hell' house, rental company won't help, she says

Hopewell High students surprise teacher fighting incurable cancer

North Carolina files lawsuit again e-cigarette maker JUUL

9-year-old, 11-year-old rob another child at knife point data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/Police__More_than_a_dozen_shots_fired_ou_0_7272872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: More than a dozen shots fired outside Apostrophe Lounge near uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-woman-dealing-with-hell-house-rental-company-won-t-help-she-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Rental_company_won___t_help_Gaston_Count_0_7272522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gaston County woman dealing with ‘hell' house, rental company won't help, she says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hopewell-high-students-surprise-teacher-fighting-incurable-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/Hopewell_High_students_surprise_teacher__0_7272483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hopewell High students surprise teacher fighting incurable cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/north-carolina-files-lawsuit-again-e-cigarette-maker-juul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/North_Carolina_files_lawsuit_again_e_cig_0_7272314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Carolina files lawsuit again e-cigarette maker JUUL</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-year-old-11-year-old-rob-another-child-at-knife-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/9_year_old_11_year_old_rob_another_child_0_7272318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/9_year_old_11_year_old_rob_another_child_0_7272318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/9_year_old_11_year_old_rob_another_child_0_7272318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/9_year_old_11_year_old_rob_another_child_0_7272318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/15/9_year_old_11_year_old_rob_another_child_0_7272318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-year-old, 11-year-old rob another child at knife point</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 