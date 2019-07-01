< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:51PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 10:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:37PM EDT INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A family dog went missing after a trip to the groomer last Thursday. Now, the family is desperately searching for their furry friend, and asking for answers from the organization that lost him. </p><p>The Cave family considers their Yorki-Poo, Beamer, a brother to their son.</p><p>"He's definitely a part of our family," Chris Cave, Beamer's owner, told FOX 46. </p><p>Beamer went missing while in the hands of a trusted groomer and the family says they're left without an explanation.</p><p>"She came out and he was suddenly gone," Chris said. </p><p>He and his wife, Angie, say they dropped Beamer off, like many times before, at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/prettypawsgroomandboard/" target="_blank">Pretty Paws Grooming and Boarding</a>. The groomer says she let him outside into a fenced-in area and returned inside. She came back 10 minutes later and he was gone.</p><p>"I don't know if it's something that could've been avoided or not. Accidents do happen," Chris said. </p><p>But the family says what doesn't add up is that the groomer waited six hours to notify them, even admitting to leaving the facility to run errands during that time.</p><p>"I was just basically told that he went missing in the morning, and they tried to do a search for him and for some reason just decided to wait six hours to call us."</p><p>The groomer tells FOX 46 she left one of her gates unlocked and believes someone could have walked in and stolen the dog. Still, she feels she didn't do anything wrong.</p><p>At first, she declined an interview, but allowed us to shoot video. We didn't observe any spots where the dog could've likely escaped. Then, for some reason after about 15 minutes on the property FOX 46 was kicked out without an explanation. </p><p>"That's enough. You need to go," the groomer said. </p><p>The Caves say they aren't giving up hope and neither is their son.</p><p>"He said ‘Mom, I'll get on my scooter, I'll go find Beamer for us," Angie told FOX 46. </p><p>But they can't shake the feeling that something doesn't add up.</p><p>"It's tough to be patient when you're trying to recover a family member," said Chris. </p><p>Beamer was last seen on June 27 in the 6200 block of Indian Trail Fairview Road and Circle Drive in the Hemby Bridge area. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend.</p><p>The north Charlotte community felt another wave heartbreak Monday after a man was shot and killed, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday. </p><p>"I know how his mother feel because that's how I feel," Iris Stevens said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thirsty-bear-caught-drinking-from-hummingbird-feeder" title="Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder" data-articleId="415772767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Thirsty_bear_caught_drinking_from_hummin_0_7462388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A thirsty bear was caught on camera drinking from a Pennsylvania homeowner's hummingbird feeder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A thirsty bear was caught on camera drinking from a Pennsylvania homeowner's hummingbird feeder.</p><p>It takes the big bear about 20 seconds to figure out how to climb onto the back porch, but he finally makes it up.</p><p>The bear balances on the railing to take some refreshing sips of the nectar. The whole thing was caught on Ring video. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/huntersville-police-search-for-man-accused-of-recording-young-boys-in-bathrooms" title="Huntersville police search for man accused of recording young boys in bathrooms" data-articleId="415763265" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are searching for a man accused of secretly taping young boys at bathrooms across the Huntersville area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Huntersville police search for man accused of recording young boys in bathrooms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man accused of secretly taping young boys at bathrooms across the Huntersville area.</p><p>Oscar Nolasco Hernandez is wanted for 15 felony counts of secret peeping public bathrooms, according to the Huntersville Police Department. More Stories Featured Videos
Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months
Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers
Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder
Boy, 7, with autism traveling solo has heartwarming encounter with man sitting beside him on plane
Watch more videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thirsty-bear-caught-drinking-from-hummingbird-feeder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/ring%20video_1562025806887.jpg_7462505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/ring%20video_1562025806887.jpg_7462505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/ring%20video_1562025806887.jpg_7462505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/ring%20video_1562025806887.jpg_7462505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/ring%20video_1562025806887.jpg_7462505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ring" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thirsty bear caught drinking from hummingbird feeder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-7-with-autism-traveling-solo-has-heartwarming-encounter-with-man-sitting-beside-him-on-plane" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Landon&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;7-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;with&#x20;autism&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;an&#x20;unlikely&#x20;friend&#x20;in&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;first&#x20;solo&#x20;flight&#x20;from&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;to&#x20;Portland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 7, with autism traveling solo has heartwarming encounter with man sitting beside him on plane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-police-search-for-man-accused-of-recording-young-boys-in-bathrooms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Huntersville_police_search_for_man_accus_0_7462768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huntersville police search for man accused of recording young boys in bathrooms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/groups-come-together-to-provide-quality-living-for-gaston-county-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Gaston_County_dog_gets_better_quality_of_0_7458393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Gaston_County_dog_gets_better_quality_of_0_7458393_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Gaston_County_dog_gets_better_quality_of_0_7458393_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Gaston_County_dog_gets_better_quality_of_0_7458393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Gaston_County_dog_gets_better_quality_of_0_7458393_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Groups come together to provide quality living for Gaston County dog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 