- An Indian Trail organization is helping those in the community with their everyday needs.

“Everyone needs a little helping hand…Food is definitely a need,” volunteer Amy Ridder said.

Ridder works with Common Heart, a non-profit that aims to meet the needs of neighbors across their area.

The group runs a food pantry that impacts neighbors in need in Union County. They are “a small revolution of kindness serving local families in need”.

Common Heart accepts donations and distributes food to families who need it the most. On average, they serve 750 to 800 families each month.

That number goes up in the summer time according to Kara Lopp, Community Relations and Fundraising Manager for Common Heart.

“That need really goes up in the summer because kids are out of school. They may have gotten free breakfast or free lunch at school and so that’s not available anymore,” Lopp said.

Food and monetary donations are always welcome, as well as volunteered time. Volunteers keep the revolution of kindness going.

Common Heart also has a thrift store in Indian Trail called Common Things. The store collects donations of various items including clothing, toys, and household objects. Those items are then sold at a discounted cost to customers.

The money helps to fund food pantry operations. $25 spent can feed a family for a week. In addition to the food pantry, the money also funds financial literacy programs such as ‘Getting Ahead.’

Nonperishables can be dropped off at the pantry at 116 Business Park Drive, suite A in Indian Trail Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the mission and how to get involved, visit http://commonheart.org/