- Police in Chester are investigating after an infant was found dead at a home.

Chester police and Medics were called to the 100 block of Deaver Street Friday morning where an infant was found unresponsive. First responders tried to render aid, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I can’t, I can't deal with a child being hurt, I can't it breaks my hurt. I mean I’m getting tears to my eyes now because that's how much I love children,” neighbor Wanda Buckley said.

Buckley lives nearby and was returning from a trip when she saw police and crime tape blocking the road.

"It scared me to death, it really did, it scared me. I didn't know what went on and I said ‘something bad has with a crime line going across.’"

The state was called in to assist in the investigation. So far police haven't said what caused the child's death or whether they believe foul play is a factor.

Buckley says crime is becoming a big issue in the neighborhood. Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey agrees, saying there have been more than 70 calls for shootings since January. They've also dealt with a car chase and drugs.

"You're going to see it all over Chester."

FOX 46 is working to get new details but for now the case remains under investigation.