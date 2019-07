- Police are conducting an investigation after human remains were discovered Tuesday by an insurance adjuster who was assessing damage from a fire that occurred Saturday in Steele Creek .

Officials responded to a call about possible human remains around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the call made from 6137 Kenley Lane.

Upon arrival the medical examiner's office was able to confirm human remains.

A fire occurred at the same location on Saturday, when the Charlotte Fire Department responded to calls about a structure fire around 5:30 a.m.

At this time the victim's identity is unknown as is the cause of death.

Officials are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to update and take questions and it will be carried live on the FOX 46 website and on the App.

This is a developing story and we will have more on this story on FOX 46 News at 5 p.m.