- Mooresville has named a temporary Police Chief after the current one has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of creating a hostile workplace environment surfaced.

Police Chief Damon Williams along with Captain David Call were both placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this month after an investigation revealed the complaints.

MOORESVILLE POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

“Based on the recommendation of our outside investigators and information I have reviewed to date, I made the decision to appoint an Acting Police Chief to enact immediate change in our Police Department,” said Interim Town Manager Ryan Rase.

“I am comfortable in the knowledge and ability of Mr. Campurciani to lead this temporary situation.”

MOORESVILLE ANNOUNCES NEW POLICE CHIEF

Campurciani, a 34-year law enforcement veteran, was formerly the Executive Director of the Western Massachusetts Police Chief Association and was also the Police Chief for West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It’s sad to know that these brave men are living this earth everyday. As a proud son of a WWII veteran I want to thank everyone of them for the lives they’ve allowed us to enjoy. You want to see tough guys, look at any WWII vet! — Chief Ronald Campurciani (Ret) (@RCampurciani) June 6, 2019

The town has contracted an outside agency to investigate the claims being made against the two.

OTHER FOX 46 STORIES