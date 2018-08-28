Investigation continues, inspections set to begin at Lake Arbor Apartments

- FOX 46 Charlotte is continuing to investigate an apartment complex where residents say they’re fed up with the deplorable conditions.

"It's shady business."

They're scrambling to get rid of major issues, but FOX 46 is getting results. Charlotte code enforcement is notifying residents that it'll inspect every unit for violations starting Wednesday. This announcement comes after a FOX 46 investigation uncovered disturbing living conditions.

"That would require an enormous amount of manpower hour."

City leaders said a full inspection would be too much work, but residents didn't go quietly.

"They don't know how to orchestrate business, man,” said Deandre Small.

RELATED: Troubled apartment complex to undergo full inspection; residents want city to step in

He says he believes the city will discover a lot of issues.

"I've been actually sleeping out of my car."

He doesn't live at Lake Arbor, but says management is the reason he's homeless.

"Plug this up, blow this up and close this and call it a night man,” Small, who is contracted to work on the complex said. "I have the actual Lake Arbor checklist."

His company, Gifted Hands Painting, was contracted to work there.

"I was told that it was a 30-day payout. 30 days went by and I didn't have a check."

He says the money he's owed still hasn't come.

RELATED: Police, Fire, Code Enforcement visit troubled west Charlotte apartment complex

"Over $3,000."

He says he's seen a lot of mold at the complex, and plenty of roaches.

"I would go in an apartment and open the door and there's roaches falling on me."

Now, we're seeing roaches covered in mold. You can't make this stuff up. and small says management told him to paint over some of the mold—yes-- just paint over it.

"You don't do people like this man."

FOX 46 Is working to get answers while a security guard was working to kick us off the property.

"You're trespassing,” the security guard told reporter David Sentendrey.

But, police say we're allowed to be here as long as we're invited by a tenant.

A woman, who was with the owner, isn't thrilled about it, and we saw that the complex is now making its own inspections just one day before the city rolls in.

"All of a sudden we have representatives of the company coming out here wanting to know what's going on."

FOX 46 saw this air conditioning unit get replaced. the person living in the apartment, says it hasn't worked in two and a half years.

"When I saw the note I was ecstatic."

Now, residents feel it's only the beginning, and the city will start to see what they're dealing with.

"People shouldn’t have to live like this at all."