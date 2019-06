- Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says he is humbled and appreciative of the apology issued by Kay Jewelers, and announced that the deputy denied entry into the Statesville jewelry store has gotten engaged.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campell posted to Facebook saying one of his deputies had tried to pick up an engagement ring from the store on Turnersburg Highway while on his lunch break.

The deputy was met at the door by the store manager and told that he could not be on the premesis with his service weapon.

The deputy explained to the store manager that it would be a violation of policy for him to remove his gun while in uniform, but he was ultimately turned away, and couldn't pick up the ring that he had already paid for.

Kay Jewelers issued multiple apologies, and says that manager is no longer employed with the company.

As for the deputy, he proposed and, she said yes!

“We are beyond excited to report a wedding proposal took place yesterday, and even happier to report, she said “Yes”! We extend our deepest congratulations, and send best wishes for a very happy future as we welcome this future deputy’s wife into our work family,” the Sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

Congrats deputy!