Iredell County deputy denied entry to jewelry store proposes, she said yes! By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:55PM EDT

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says he is humbled and appreciative of the apology issued by Kay Jewelers, and announced that the deputy denied entry into the Statesville jewelry store has gotten engaged.</p> <p>On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campell posted to Facebook saying one of his deputies had tried to pick up an engagement ring from the store on Turnersburg Highway while on his lunch break. </p> <p>The deputy was met at the door by the store manager and told that <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/uniformed-sheriff-s-deputy-turned-away-from-jewelry-store-because-of-service-weapon">he could not be on the premesis</a> with his service weapon. </p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/uniformed-sheriff-s-deputy-turned-away-from-jewelry-store-because-of-service-weapon" target="_blank">Uniformed sheriff's deputy turned away from jewelry store because of service weapon</a></strong></p> <p>The deputy explained to the store manager that it would be a violation of policy for him to remove his gun while in uniform, but he was ultimately turned away, and couldn't pick up the ring that he had already paid for. </p> <p>Kay Jewelers issued multiple apologies, and says that manager is <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/manager-uniformed-deputy-jewelry-store-no-longer-with-company" target="_blank">no longer employed</a> with the company. </p> <p>As for the deputy, he proposed and, she said yes!</p> <p>“We are beyond excited to report a wedding proposal took place yesterday, and even happier to report, she said “Yes”! Death investigation underway in York County

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:30PM EDT

A death investigation is underway in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are on scene at Rivercrest Road off Neelys Store Road where a body was found. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is in the early stages at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for more details on this breaking story. Check back with FOX 46 for more details on this breaking story. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/caretaker-arrested-after-78-year-old-relative-found-dead-in-bathtub" title="Caretaker arrested after 78-year-old relative found dead in bathtub" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catarina Hosler is now facing felony neglect of a disabled and elderly person after her 78-year-old relative was found dead in a tub. Caretaker arrested after 78-year-old relative found dead in bathtub

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:37PM EDT

A woman has been arrested after an elderly family member she was supposed to be looking after was found dead in a bathtub.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, Alexander County Communications received a call about a possible overdose. Officers responded to a home in the Wittenburg community where they were met by the man's relative, 57-year-old Catarina Hosler.

Officers were told that a 78-year-old man was locked in the bathroom. When they were able to enter, Timothy Havey, 78, dead in the tub. Hosler, who was supposed to be looking after the man, told officers that Havey had been in the bathtub for about four or five hours. It was reported that Havey had a lengthy medical history.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair" title="Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several Butler High School parents say they won't be sending their children to school to make up a day missed after a shooting on campus left one student dead in October. Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair

By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 08:06PM EDT

Several Butler High School parents say they won't be sending their children to school to make up a day missed after a shooting on campus left one student dead in October. Several students also told FOX 46 they don't plan to attend. My daughter has really good attendance anyway and I just feel that it's just the principle of it that she's not here," said parent Shamona Duren.</p><p>CMS schools let out for the summer on Friday, June 7, except for Butler. "It will count as an unexcused absence, but it's okay. My daughter has really good attendance anyway and I just feel that it's just the principle of it that she's not here," said parent Shamona Duren.

CMS schools let out for the summer on Friday, June 7, except for Butler. Many parents and students say it's wrong and unfair to make the kids return for a make-up day Monday. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_20190607223334"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everett Palmer Jr. died last April during his time at a Pennsylvania prison. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/iredell-county-deputy-denied-entry-to-jewelry-store-proposes-she-said-yes-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/07/engagement%20ring%20generic%20GETTY_1520458486873.jpg_5043216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/07/engagement%20ring%20generic%20GETTY_1520458486873.jpg_5043216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/07/engagement%20ring%20generic%20GETTY_1520458486873.jpg_5043216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/07/engagement%20ring%20generic%20GETTY_1520458486873.jpg_5043216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/03/07/engagement%20ring%20generic%20GETTY_1520458486873.jpg_5043216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Source&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Iredell County deputy denied entry to jewelry store proposes, she said yes!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/caretaker-arrested-after-78-year-old-relative-found-dead-in-bathtub" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alexander%20Co%20woman_1559954156621.jpg_7365829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catarina&#x20;Hosler&#x20;is&#x20;now&#x20;facing&#x20;felony&#x20;neglect&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;disabled&#x20;and&#x20;elderly&#x20;person&#x20;after&#x20;her&#x20;78-year-old&#x20;relative&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;tub&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;Communications&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Caretaker arrested after 78-year-old relative found dead in bathtub</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling 