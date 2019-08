- LAKE NORMAN, NC (WSIC) - A Charlotte man lost the lower part of his leg in a Lake Norman boating accident Wednesday night.

NC Wildlife Sergeant Ron Robertson tells WSIC Carson Clough fell off a wake board and was hit by the boat when it turned around to pick him up. Robertson says Emily Williams was operating the boat and panicked when she turned it around. Both individuals are from Charlotte. Williams received citations of not completing a boater safety course and careless and reckless operation of a motor boat.

According to Robertson, one of the individuals had consumed alcohol but it did not play a role in the accident. He declined to identify which individual had consumed.

Clough was airlifted from the area of Brick Kiln Way which is several roads off Brawley School Road in The Point community. The lower part of his leg amputated in the accident is permanently lost. Doctors are trying to save his other leg which Robertson says is severely injured. Clough is conscious and expected to recover. Investigators plan to meet with him at the hospital Thursday.

