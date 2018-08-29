Iredell County Sheriff's deputy charged in wreck that killed co-worker

- The Iredell County Sheriff's deputy involved in a crash that killed his co-worker has been charged in the incident.

NC State Highway Patrol has charged former Deputy Justin Betts with misdemeanor death by vehicle for failing to yield the right of way. Betts was not arrested, but instead charged via citation.

Betts was involved in an accident in July that resulted in the death of Corporal Bill Woods.

RELATED: Iredell County deputy dies in crash with co-worker

The Sheriff's Office says Betts was on-duty, and had slowed down to make a left turn into a parking lot off of Taylorsville Hwy when he crossed the path of Woods, who was off-duty, riding on his motorcycle.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, Betts resigned on Tuesday, August 28. He had served on the Sheriff's Office Warrant Squad.

The Sheriff's Office and NCHP investigated the crash, and determined that there were no contributing factors such as speed or texting.