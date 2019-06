- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen for two weeks.

On June 10, a report was filed for Nathan Lee Holtsclaw, 16, who ran away from a group home in the Mooresville area.

Holtsclaw was last seen walking away on foot and is now believed to have gotten a ride from someone out of the area.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about six feet tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has tattoos on the back of both hands, and is last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a black t-shirt and jeans.

Holtsclaw is in the custody of Burke Child Protective Services, and has a history of running away from homes. Last time he ran away, he was found with family in Georgia the last time he ran. He also has family in the Morganton and could be there.

Iredell County detectives say he is safe, but he is actively avoiding law enforcement and Child Protective Services.

If you have any information on Holtsclaw's whereabouts, contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.