Iredell County teacher accused of raping foster child faces new charges

- An Iredell County teacher accused of sexually assaulting a foster child within her care in August was arrested again, officials said.

Christina Davis Jolly, 43, was charged with five counts of statutory rape of a child after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy in her care, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Jolly was issued a $275,000 bond, but posted bail.

RELATED: Iredell County teacher accused of sexually assaulting foster child

As part of her bond restrictions, Jolly was to have no contact with the victim. According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, Jolly violated that restriction by reaching out to the teen in an email.

Jolly was arrested and taken into custody for violation of pre-trial release conditions. She was being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

RELATED: Iredell County community shocked after teacher accused of rape

Jolly has been a teacher with the Iredell-Statesville School system. Deputies said the victim in this case was not a student of hers.