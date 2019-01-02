"It's a dream come true to be debt free." N.C. man wins $10 million in scratch-off game

- Demetrius Underwood of Eastover, N.C. is the first player to win $10 million playing the Colossal Cash scratch-off game.

The logistics manager’s good luck happened Saturday, Dec. 29 when he stopped at the EPCO 3 Way Food Mart on Dunn Road in Eastover to get an orange-flavored Powerade. While he was there, he got a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket.

“I bought the 13th ticket on the roll,” Underwood said. “I always get the 13th, but for some reason, this time I also asked for the 14th.”

Underwood took the tickets home and scratched them after he pulled into his driveway. He didn’t win anything on the first ticket, but then he scratched the second one.

“I jumped out of the car and started yelling for my wife,” Underwood said. “We just didn’t believe it. We were speechless.”

Underwood claimed the prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the option of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $4,230,069. He plans to use the money to pay his mortgage and his wife’s student loans.

“It’s a dream come true to be debt free,” Underwood said. “It’s a huge blessing.”

The $30 ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $10 million and 16 $1 million prizes. Three $10 million prizes and 13 $1 million prizes remain. Players can also enter their Colossal Cash tickets into one of four second-chance drawings for a chance to win $1 million.