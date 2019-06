- Ivanka Trump and Trump officials are expected to make two seperate stops in Charlotte on Tuesday as part of a Workforce Development Visit.

Ivanka Trump, adviser to her father, President Donald J. Trump, is expected to make her first stop at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Siemens Energy Hub on Siemens Avenue. Ivanka Trump will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton.

At 11:15 a.m., Ivanka Trump and Ross will then head over to the Foundation For The Carolinas on N. Tryon Street to attend the American Workforce Policey Advisory Meeting.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles plans to attend.

Ivanka Trump was last in the Charlotte area back in October, when she visited the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville to discuss workforce development before traveling to eastern North Carolina to tour hurricane damage.