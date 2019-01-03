Johnson C. Smith University delays spring semester as it addresses mold problem

- FOX 46 is getting results for students impacted by mold in their dorms rooms at Johnson C. Smith University. Those students returning for the Spring 2019 semester will not be starting classes on time.

In a letter to JCSU students, president Clarence D. Armbrister said that the University has decided to delay the beginning of classes in order to eliminate its current mold problem in campus residence halls.

"Although the evaluation took longer than expected, we have inspected every room and implemented an aggressive remediation and overall cleaning program to head off any potential issues in the future."

Classes, which were slated to begin January 18, will not begin Tuesday, January 22.

FOX 46 has been getting results for students ever since they came forward saying mold in their dorms was making them sick. University officials blamed the mold on weather conditions.

When FOX 46 went to confront the university about the problem, Sherri Belfield, the director of communications for JCSU, lashed out at our camera when asked what she would say to students dealing with mold.

Our series of stories on the mold problem in JCSU residence halls got results. JCSU officials said they would deal with mold over winter break.

The University says that no student will be assigned a room where there is mold and hasn't been cleaned. They also say they're willing to rearrange students schedules and arrange online classes to help accommodate everyone.

