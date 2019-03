2-year-old Kye Rashid was found dead on Nov. 5, 2017. Her mother's boyfriend is accused of killing him.

Marquis Graham is accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

- A Gaston County man charged with the murder of a 2-year-old has been giving bond, according to his attorney.

Marquis Julius Graham, 25, was wanted by police in connection to the death of Kye Abdul Rashid. Rashid was found dead on Nov. 5, 2017.

Police say Graham was in a relationship with the child's mother and they were living together with her one young child.

Graham turned himself in to authorities on Nov. 7, 2017. He was charged with first degree murder and had his first court appearance on Nov. 8.

His bond has been set at $850,000.