m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story402579377" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Judge orders release of full body cam video of fatal Danquirs Franklin shooting By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Apr 23 2019 06:42AM EDT
Video Posted Apr 24 2019 07:22AM EDT
Updated May 19 2019 11:19AM EDT class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-402579377-402577055" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/23/CMPD_Chief_Kerr_Putney_due_in_court_to_a_0_7144106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - With tensions running high, a judge made the decision on Tuesday in favor of releasing the full length police body cam video showing the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin last month.</p><p>The initial video released by CMPD was only two minutes long. The extended version is 11 minutes.</p><p>Lawyers representing CMPD said in court on Tuesday that the release of the full length video would be damaging to Officer Wende Kerl, who was the officer who shot and killed Franklin after responding to calls of a man with a gun at a Burger King last month.</p><p>Contradicting those lawyers, Officer Kerl's attorney, speaking Tuesday in court, argued that it would be damaging to Kerl's reputation to not have the full video released.</p><p>Police Chief Kerr Putney, testifying Tuesday, requested that only six minutes of the video be released, and not the full 11 minutes. Putney also said he warned Charlotte City Council against the release of the full video.</p><p>A local investigative reporter also testified that the wording in his video request was not meant to limit the length of the video being released, contrary to what CMPD lawyers said was interpreted.</p><p>Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte City Council were shown all 11 minutes of the body cam footage from the March 25, 2019 shooting. Mayor Lyles said in a statement showing the entire video was a mistake. At the time, they believed the video they watched was the same portion being released to the media and the public. </p><p><strong>MORE RELATED STORIES: </strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/2nd-officer-in-danquirs-franklin-shooting-on-suspension-for-separate-issue">Officer in Danquirs Franklin shooting placed on suspension for separate issue</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cmpd-s-de-escalation-procedures-questioned-following-release-of-video-from-police-shooting">CMPD's de-escalation procedures questioned following release of video from police shooting</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/city-leaders-welcome-release-of-body-cam-footage-from-fatal-officer-involved-shooting">City leaders welcome release of body cam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting</a></p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/judge-body-cam-video-deadly-burger-king-police-shooting">Body cam video class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/father-slain-mooresville-officer-jordan-sheldon" title="Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Slain_Mooresville_officer___s_dad_recall_0_7299106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Slain_Mooresville_officer___s_dad_recall_0_7299106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Slain_Mooresville_officer___s_dad_recall_0_7299106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Slain_Mooresville_officer___s_dad_recall_0_7299106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Slain_Mooresville_officer___s_dad_recall_0_7299106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop earlier this month." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The father of slain Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon opened up for the first time on the tragic death of his son.</p><p>Harry Sheldon reached out to FOX 46 and agreed to do an interview. He said he did not want to talk about the pain of losing his son, but rather the motivation his son had for wanting to be a police officer.</p><p>"Jordy looked at me and said, 'Daddy, I was born to be a cop,'" Sheldon told FOX 46's Robin Kanady. "I was privileged enough to be there when he was born and to hold him for eight hours."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-teen-charged-with-threatening-school-violence" title="Gaston County teen charged with threatening school violence" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gaston County teen charged with threatening school violence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Gaston County teen was arrested after he reportedly threatened mass violence at a high school, police say. </p><p>Jacob Brandon Rhyne, 18, was charged with communicating threats of mass violence and possession of weapons on state property after police discovered that he had told several students at the school that he was going to harm others, and was found with a knife and brass knuckles in his car on campus. </p><p>The investigation began on Monday, May 20 after North Gaston High School students reported the threat to administrators, who then alerted the school resource officer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/storms-possible-mid-week-big-warm-up-ahead-of-memorial-day-weekend" title="Storms possible mid-week, big warm up ahead of Memorial Day weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/5_21_aft_vid_0_7298101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5-21 aft vid" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms possible mid-week, big warm up ahead of Memorial Day weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tara Lane, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The heat will back off a little for Wednesday with more clouds, and the chance for a few showers and storms.</p><p>A southeast flow will increase clouds overnight across the majority of the Charlotte metro, up through the mountains. At the same time, a stalled front in the region could help develop isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Only general thunderstorms are possible. Severe storms are not expected.</p><p>Enjoy the small break from the heat, because it’s back with a vengeance for Memorial Day weekend! Highs reach the low and mid 90s Friday through Monday. Record highs on those days are in the mid 90s, so we’ll certainly be in record territory.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tickets-on-sale-for-land-of-oz-theme-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_20190521213240"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tickets on sale for Land of Oz theme park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/father-slain-mooresville-officer-jordan-sheldon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_20190505225700"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/passenger-survives-after-being-impaled-by-tripod-thrown-onto-california-freeway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos show a tripod through the windshield of a van and the damage it left behind after it was thrown from a California freeway overpass and impaled a passenger. (Photos courtesy: California Highway Patrol)" title="chp_tripodcarsplit_052119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veteran survives after being impaled by tripod thrown onto California freeway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stopthebans-thousands-protest-restrictive-abortion-legislation-at-events-nationwide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Washington D.C., May 21, 2019: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks at a #StopTheBan rally at the Supreme Court, one of 350 nationwide protests against draconian abortion bills in Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" title="Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) Speaks at StopTheBans Protest GETTY_1558462581981.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest restrictive abortion legislation at #StopTheBans events nationwide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/father-slain-mooresville-officer-jordan-sheldon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/05/Mooresville_honors_police_officer_killed_0_7221346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gaston-county-teen-charged-with-threatening-school-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/10/bad_kid_000008669625_1439241315023_84386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gaston County teen charged with threatening school violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/passenger-survives-after-being-impaled-by-tripod-thrown-onto-california-freeway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/chp_tripodcarsplit_052119_1558467696342_7298802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;show&#x20;a&#x20;tripod&#x20;through&#x20;the&#x20;windshield&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;van&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;damage&#x20;it&#x20;left&#x20;behind&#x20;after&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;thrown&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;California&#x20;freeway&#x20;overpass&#x20;and&#x20;impaled&#x20;a&#x20;passenger&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;California&#x20;Highway&#x20;Patrol&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veteran survives after being impaled by tripod thrown onto California freeway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stopthebans-thousands-protest-restrictive-abortion-legislation-at-events-nationwide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Ayanna%20Pressley%20_OP_D-MA_CP_%20Speaks%20at%20StopTheBans%20Protest%20GETTY_1558462581981.jpg_7297941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Washington&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x3a;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Ayanna&#x20;Pressley&#x20;&#x28;D-MA&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x23;StopTheBan&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;350&#x20;nationwide&#x20;protests&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;against&#x20;draconian&#x20;abortion&#x20;bills&#x20;in&#x20;Alabama&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Missouri&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tasos&#x20;Katopodis&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands protest restrictive abortion legislation at #StopTheBans events nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alabama-public-television-refuses-to-air-arthur-episode-with-gay-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/ARTHUR%20WEDDING%2016X9_1558468249642.jpg_7298352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;episode&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;show&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;22nd&#x20;season&#x2c;&#x20;titled&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Mr&#x2e;&#x20;Ratburn&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Special&#x20;Someone&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;features&#x20;Arthur&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;beloved&#x20;teacher&#x2c;&#x20;Mr&#x2e;&#x20;Ratburn&#x2c;&#x20;getting&#x20;married&#x20;to&#x20;Patrick&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;chocolatier&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;PBS&#x20;Kids&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 