- With tensions running high, a judge made the decision on Tuesday in favor of releasing the full length police body cam video showing the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin last month.

The initial video released by CMPD was only two minutes long. The extended version is 11 minutes.

Lawyers representing CMPD said in court on Tuesday that the release of the full length video would be damaging to Officer Wende Kerl, who was the officer who shot and killed Franklin after responding to calls of a man with a gun at a Burger King last month.

Contradicting those lawyers, Officer Kerl's attorney, speaking Tuesday in court, argued that it would be damaging to Kerl's reputation to not have the full video released.

Police Chief Kerr Putney, testifying Tuesday, requested that only six minutes of the video be released, and not the full 11 minutes. Putney also said he warned Charlotte City Council against the release of the full video.

A local investigative reporter also testified that the wording in his video request was not meant to limit the length of the video being released, contrary to what CMPD lawyers said was interpreted.

Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte City Council were shown all 11 minutes of the body cam footage from the March 25, 2019 shooting. Mayor Lyles said in a statement showing the entire video was a mistake. At the time, they believed the video they watched was the same portion being released to the media and the public.

