Justin Timberlake visits Charlotte barbecue joint

- Justin Timberlake is in the Queen City ahead of his concert at the Spectrum Center, and he apparently likes barbecue.

The singer-songwriter was spotted at Midwood Smokehouse this afternoon, grabbing a bite to eat. The restaurant posted a photo of him on Twitter, thanking him for his patronage.

He ate that brisket by the end of this song. (Thanks for coming in JT.)#WeSmokeTheGoodStuffjustin pic.twitter.com/YXMA0tQOoz — Midwood Smokehouse (@MidwoodBBQ) January 7, 2019

Apparently he ordered the brisket. Being from Memphis, TN, he must know his stuff!