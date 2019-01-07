Justin Timberlake visits Charlotte barbecue joint

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jan 07 2019 08:15PM EST

Updated: Jan 07 2019 08:25PM EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Justin Timberlake is in the Queen City ahead of his concert at the Spectrum Center, and he apparently likes barbecue. 

The singer-songwriter was spotted at Midwood Smokehouse this afternoon, grabbing a bite to eat. The restaurant posted a photo of him on Twitter, thanking him for his patronage. 

Apparently he ordered the brisket. Being from Memphis, TN, he must know his stuff! 

