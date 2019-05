- It's been one week since a fire at a downtown Kannapolis building, a business owner is trying to get back on her feet after the devastating blaze.

“My new baby. I put my all my love and hard work into it. I would work my job at the hospital then come here. It's just so sad.”

That's how Angela Jenkins describes her short lived clothing store, ‘Angie's Fashions.’ Her shop was caught in the flames on May 23, after a fire started in the abandoned business next to hers.

Friday was the first day she’d been back since that fateful day, and the aftermath of the blaze is all around.

“This was going to be my future. I have a job at the hospital and my plan was to get the store up and going and have it going really good so in two years I could retire from the hospital. We did small all the way to 5x. I always felt like a big woman can still be beautiful,” Jenkins said.

Even more devastating, her $20,000 investment had barely been open a month.

“We had only been open just for five weeks. My intention was to get insurance and I was going to, but you never think something is going to happen this fast.”

Angela adds that what hurts her the most is not being able to interact with the customers she loved every day, and despite the mess last week's fire caused her, she's determined somehow, someway to reopen the business.

“The plan is to save up enough money to get me started because I love this business.”