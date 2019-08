- Lake Arbor Apartment residents who are being forced out of their units sounded off to Charlotte City Council members on Monday evening.

This comes after the apartment complex's management informed residents they will no longer be allowed to live at the property by the start of 2020.

In the midst of a wide-range of code enforcement violations, attorneys for the owner said they plan to rehabilitate the property but no specific details have been given.

"How many of you will get off y'all's butts and do your jobs?" tenant Doretha Johnson shouted to city council. "Come out to Lake Arbor and see the type of conditions people are living in instead of sitting here and doing nothing."

Johnson is involved in a class-action lawsuit, led by the North Carolina Justice Center, against ownership.

City officials and the North Carolina Housing Justice Coalition are working to find temporary or permanent housing for some residents but many believe the city allowed Lake Arbor's out-of-state ownership (led by Robert Wolf of Brooklyn, NY) to get away with neglecting the property for too long.

"We have allowed predators to come into Charlotte, repeatedly abuse our citizens and get away with it.," one speaker said.

City officials maintain they have limited authority when it comes to addressing landlord/tenant issues.

A council conversation on Monday surrounded the possibility of using "public safety" actions against landlords in the future.

"How do we move forward with approaching this as a stance of public safety?" councilman Braxton Winston asked the City Attorney.

Anyone who needs tenant/landlord assistance can reach out to the North Carolina Housing Justice Coalition or Action NC.