<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425751361" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425751361" data-article-version="1.0">Kicked out after speaking out: Lake Arbor residents sound off to Charlotte City Council</h1> </header> By David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 26 2019 11:26PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 26 2019 11:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 11:57PM EDT 26 2019 11:38PM (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Lake Arbor Apartment residents who are being forced out of their units sounded off to Charlotte City Council members on Monday evening.</p> <p>This comes after the apartment complex's management informed residents they will no longer be allowed to live at the property by the start of 2020. </p> <p>In the midst of a wide-range of code enforcement violations, attorneys for the owner said they plan to rehabilitate the property but no specific details have been given.</p> <p>"How many of you will get off y'all's butts and do your jobs?" tenant Doretha Johnson shouted to city council. "Come out to Lake Arbor and see the type of conditions people are living in instead of sitting here and doing nothing."</p> <p><strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/housing-justice-coalition-charlotte-launches-campaign-for-lake-arbor-residents" target="_blank">Housing Justice Coalition Charlotte launches campaign for Lake Arbor residents</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/kicked-to-the-curb-attorneys-warn-lake-arbor-residents-of-signing-agreement-with-management" target="_blank">Kicked to the Curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management</a></strong></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/councilman-says-city-should-have-taken-action-at-lake-arbor-apartments" target="_blank"><strong>Councilman says city should have taken action at Lake Arbor Apartments sooner</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lake-arbor-residents-unexpectedly-locked-out-of-apartments" target="_blank"><strong>Lake Arbor residents unexpectedly locked out of apartments</strong></a></li> </ul> <p>Johnson is involved in a class-action lawsuit, led by the North Carolina Justice Center, against ownership.</p> <p>City officials and the North Carolina Housing Justice Coalition are working to find temporary or permanent housing for some residents but many believe the city allowed Lake Arbor's out-of-state ownership (led by Robert Wolf of Brooklyn, NY) to get away with neglecting the property for too long.</p> <p>"We have allowed predators to come into Charlotte, repeatedly abuse our citizens and get away with it.," one speaker said.</p> <p>City officials maintain they have limited authority when it comes to addressing landlord/tenant issues. </p> <p>A council conversation on Monday surrounded the possibility of using "public safety" actions against landlords in the class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cam-newton-out-of-the-boot-throws-in-practice" title="Cam Newton, out of the boot, throws in practice" data-articleId="425761538" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Cam_Newton__out_of_the_boot__throws_in_p_0_7618235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Cam_Newton__out_of_the_boot__throws_in_p_0_7618235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Cam_Newton__out_of_the_boot__throws_in_p_0_7618235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Cam_Newton__out_of_the_boot__throws_in_p_0_7618235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Cam_Newton__out_of_the_boot__throws_in_p_0_7618235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Things are looking good for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after he suffered a foot injury last week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cam Newton, out of the boot, throws in practice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Things are looking good for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who suffered a foot injury in last week's Thursday night game.</p><p>Number one was throwing in practice on Monday, and head coach Ron Rivera says he did well.</p><p>He isn't doing full drop backs and putting weight on that left foot he hurt in the team's third preseason game in New England, but he's no longer in the walking boot or using crutches.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mecklenburg-students-head-back-to-school" title="Charlotte Mecklenburg students head back to school" data-articleId="425761217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Charlotte_Mecklenburg_school_students_he_0_7618832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Charlotte_Mecklenburg_school_students_he_0_7618832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Charlotte_Mecklenburg_school_students_he_0_7618832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Charlotte_Mecklenburg_school_students_he_0_7618832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Charlotte_Mecklenburg_school_students_he_0_7618832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today was the first day back to school for many students in our area, the largest district being CMS." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte Mecklenburg students head back to school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today was the first day back to school for many students in our area, the largest district being CMS.</p><p>The first day came with the rush, the traffic and some hiccups, but superintendent Earnest Winston, fresh into his seat, says overall the first day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools was good.</p><p>“We had a smooth opening of schools,” Winston said. Winston did note that an accident occurred on Albemarle Road Monday morning where a motorcycle hit a bus, no one was injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/meet-the-k9s-keeping-charlotte-douglas-airport-safe" title="Meet the K9s keeping Charlotte Douglas Airport safe" data-articleId="425760747" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Canine_keeps_Charlotte_airport_safe_0_7617704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Canine_keeps_Charlotte_airport_safe_0_7617704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Canine_keeps_Charlotte_airport_safe_0_7617704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Canine_keeps_Charlotte_airport_safe_0_7617704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Canine_keeps_Charlotte_airport_safe_0_7617704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A CMPD officer is accompanied by a bomb-sniffing dog to help protect against threats at the airport." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meet the K9s keeping Charlotte Douglas Airport safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s nothing quite like the nose of a trained dog. On National Dog Day, FOX 46 is introducing you to some of the four-legged heroes that keep the Charlotte Airport safe.</p><p>Aron is one of the K9s on the frontlines. He’s 5-years-old and works with TSA Security Specialist Donald Rizzo.</p><p>“He's got a great nose and loves to work,” said Rizzo. “I’m proud to have him as my partner.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span 