Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday.

According to officers two men broke into a home on Tower Court around 4:40 Friday morning. The suspects entered the home and demanded money. An altercation broke out and the suspects shot and killed Lucero Sosa Capote in front of her five children. Two of the children were injured including a four-year-old who was hit in the head.

WOMAN KILLED IN MONROE HOME INVASION

Capote’s husband, Rafael Vargas, told FOX 46 he was at work when the incident took place. He received a phone call telling him that there was a break-in but he had no idea his wife had been shot. “Somebody shoots 3 times and I think she was fighting for his kids and she gave her life for his kids.” Said Vargas through tears.

He said he goes to work every day but the family has no money. “They try to look for money but what money? We don’t got no money.”

Family members said the children were sent to their grandparents house while Vargas and others worked to pack up the house. Furniture was tossed on the curb while other belongings were loaded into several trucks parked along the street.

Vargas’ sister said the children are traumatized and filled with fear. “They just miss their mother and they’re just crying for her and they want to come home,” she said.

But Vargas said they have to move. “Yeah my kids cannot stay in this house they’ll be remembering this all the time when they’re here. I don’t think it’s good for them to be here,” he said.

Police are still searching for the suspects. The family said they will be circulating as much information as they can so that the community can assist the police in making an arrest.

“It aint going to be the same life I use to got with my wife and my kids but that’s something we have to deal with,” said Vargas.

Anyone who may have information on these individuals or this incident should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.