Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion By Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 14 2019 11:35AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 14 2019 11:42AM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 11:50AM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418089065-418089071" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418089065" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Police in Monroe are investigating a deadly home invasion.</p><p>According to officers two men broke into a home on Tower Court around 4:40 Friday morning. The suspects entered the home and demanded money. An altercation broke out and the suspects shot and killed Lucero Sosa Capote in front of her five children. Two of the children were injured including a four-year-old who was hit in the head.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-killed-2-kids-injured-in-monroe-home-invasion">WOMAN KILLED IN MONROE HOME INVASION</a></p><p>Capote’s husband, Rafael Vargas, told FOX 46 he was at work when the incident took place. He received a phone call telling him that there was a break-in but he had no idea his wife had been shot. “Somebody shoots 3 times and I think she was fighting for his kids and she gave her life for his kids.” Said Vargas through tears.</p><p>He said he goes to work every day but the family has no money. “They try to look for money but what money? We don’t got no money.”</p><p>Family members said the children were sent to their grandparents house while Vargas and others worked to pack up the house. Furniture was tossed on the curb while other belongings were loaded into several trucks parked along the street.</p><p>Vargas’ sister said the children are traumatized and filled with fear. “They just miss their mother and they’re just crying for her and they want to come home,” she said.</p><p>But Vargas said they have to move. “Yeah my kids cannot stay in this house they’ll be remembering this all the time when they’re here. I don’t think it’s good for them to be here,” he said.</p><p>Police are still searching for the suspects. The family said they will be circulating as much information as they can so that the community can assist the police in making an arrest.</p><p>“It aint going to be the same life I use to got with my wife and my kids but that’s something we have to deal with,” said Vargas.</p><p>Anyone who may have information on these individuals or this incident should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three shot, two fatally off East Independence Blvd</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are dead after an overnight shooting just off East Independence Boulevard, authorities say.</p><p>The 2019 Charlotte homicidde total is now 63.</p><p>Officials responded to calls regarding gunshot wound victims around 1 a.m. at 5700 electra Lane, just off East Independence. Upon arrival three men were found shot outside of an aprtment complex. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene by Medics. The other victim was transported to Atrium Health's CMC with serious injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd" title="4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd" data-articleId="418079982" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four people were ejected from a high-speeding car, and one person was killed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead and three passengers were transported to the hospital after an overnight car accident on Brookshire Boulevard just north of Uptown, according to authorities.</p><p>3 SHOT, 2 FATALLY OFF E INDEPENDENCE</p><p>Officials responded to calls around 3 a.m. about a single vehicle accident involving a 2019 Audi Q5. CMPD's Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search were all on the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dog-dropped-off-at-riverside-county-animal-shelter-in-cereal-box-now-adopted" title="Dog dropped off at Riverside County animal shelter in cereal box now adopted" data-articleId="418087325" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/11/Disappearance_0_7516633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog dropped off at Riverside County animal shelter in cereal box now adopted</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little dog who was stuffed into a cereal box and dropped off at an animal shelter in Riverside County has now been adopted. </p><p>The adorable pooch was brought to the shelter last week in a Cap'n Crunch cereal box; that picture has now gone viral. </p><p>The 9-week-old puppy was found abandoned at Bryant Park and was taken to Riverside County Animal Services infested with fleas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-traumatized-after-monroe-deadly-home-invasion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday." title="IMG_4546_1563118537971.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_20190714133745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/13/flds_1563053725509_7520768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flash floods in Ballantyne. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-traumatized-after-monroe-deadly-home-invasion" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;still&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;suspect&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;deadly&#x20;home&#x20;invasion&#x20;in&#x20;Monroe&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Groom&#x20;Matt&#x20;Reilly&#x20;was&#x20;posing&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;groomsmen&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;wedding&#x20;venue&#x20;in&#x20;downtown&#x20;Omaha&#x2c;&#x20;Neb&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;group&#x20;was&#x20;interrupted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;brightly&#x20;dressed&#x20;woman&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;Lime&#x20;scooter&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Molly&#x20;B&#x2e;&#x20;Photography&#x200b;&#x200b;&#x200b;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/wwe-superstar-jeff-hardy-arrested-in-south-carolina-charged-with-public-intoxication" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/MRYTLE%20BEACH%20PD_jeff%20hardy%20wwe_071419_1563112875761.png_7522002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/MRYTLE%20BEACH%20PD_jeff%20hardy%20wwe_071419_1563112875761.png_7522002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/MRYTLE%20BEACH%20PD_jeff%20hardy%20wwe_071419_1563112875761.png_7522002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/MRYTLE%20BEACH%20PD_jeff%20hardy%20wwe_071419_1563112875761.png_7522002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/MRYTLE%20BEACH%20PD_jeff%20hardy%20wwe_071419_1563112875761.png_7522002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWE superstar Jeff Hardy arrested in South Carolina, charged with public intoxication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-shot-two-fatally-off-east-independence-blvd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three shot, two fatally off East Independence Blvd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 