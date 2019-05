Kim Kardashian Freed Prisoner Getting Good Job Offers https://t.co/qScPajuRdc — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2019

An ex-inmate from North Carolina says job offers are rolling in for him following the assistance of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, according to a report by TMZ.

Kardashian West and her husband, musical sensation Kanye West, have been active in helping with national prison reform issues and Paul Algarin is the latest to receive the special attention.

Algarin, who was with his family in Charlotte, received a visit from the celebrity pair earlier this month, TMZ reported.

According to the report they are helping with the cost of a facial tattoo removal. As a teenager, Algarin was sentenced to seven years in prison on weapons charges. As an inmate he penned a letter to the couple asking for their help.

Kardashian West has been working with two organizations, The Decarceration Collective and The Buried Alive Project, which both advocate for revisiting potential excessive prisoner sentences.

The most highliy publicized case involved joint participation by Kardashian West and President Trump commuting a life sentence for a first-time cocaine offender last year.