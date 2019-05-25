< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story408957595" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408957595" data-article-version="1.0">Kimye helps former NC inmate land job</h1>
</header> div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/kimye-help-nc-prisoner-and-job-offers-roll-in">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p>
p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408957595.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408957595");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408957595-408968940"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As a result of their involvement with criminal justice reform, celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are helping a former North Carolina inmate land a job, TMZ says. (Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>As a result of their involvement with criminal justice reform, celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are helping a former North Carolina inmate land a job, TMZ says. (Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408957595-408968940" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/kimye_1558811431839_7313312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As a result of their involvement with criminal justice reform, celebrity power couple Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are helping a former North Carolina inmate land a job, TMZ says. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kim Kardashian Freed Prisoner Getting Good Job Offers <a href="https://t.co/qScPajuRdc">https://t.co/qScPajuRdc</a></p>— TMZ (@TMZ) <a href="https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1132195988922232832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p>An ex-inmate from North Carolina says job offers are rolling in for him following the assistance of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, according to a report by TMZ.</p><p>Kardashian West and her husband, musical sensation Kanye West, have been active in helping with national prison reform issues and Paul Algarin is the latest to receive the special attention.</p><p>Algarin, who was with his family in Charlotte, received a visit from the celebrity pair earlier this month, TMZ reported.</p><p>According to the report they are helping with the cost of a facial tattoo removal. As a teenager, Algarin was sentenced to seven years in prison on weapons charges. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cooling station open, town-wide power outage in Dallas, NC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A large scale power outage in Dallas has left many without power, and A/C, as temperatures soar into the mid-to-high 90's.</p><p>there is a cooling station open at the Dallas Fire Department at 209 W Main St, for residents needing relief from the heat.</p><p>Just before 11 p.m. Friday a transformer failure occurred at a Dallas electrical substation, according to officials. The outage has affected all 3,600 customers who live in the own, sources said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/holiday-weekend-nascar-race-may-see-record-temps" title="Holiday weekend, NASCAR race may see record temps" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With the NASCAR race being in town and a holiday weekend, make sure you take precautions when you are outside as Charlotte could see record temperatures." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Holiday weekend, NASCAR race may see record temps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With it being a holiday weekend and the Coca-cola 600 in town on Sunday, make sure you are taking proper precautions if you are outside as the area may see record temperatures.</p><p>If you want to escape some of the humidity, head to the mountains this weekend, where there is a bit more moisture and more comfort.</p><p>If you are outside make sure you find some shade, cool down, and drink lots of water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/6-tons-of-ice-thousands-of-bottles-of-water-brought-in-at-speedway-to-beat-heatwave" title="6 tons of ice, thousands of bottles of water brought in at speedway to beat heatwave" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This weekend is the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 and it could be one of the hottest on record. Charlotte Motor Speedway officials say they are ready to host thousands of fans, while keeping them cool and safe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 tons of ice, thousands of bottles of water brought in at speedway to beat heatwave</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This weekend is the 60 th running of the Coca-Cola 600 and it could be one of the hottest on record. Charlotte Motor Speedway officials say they are ready to host thousands of fans, while keeping them cool and safe.</p><p>As fans drove in to the Charlotte Motor Speedway campgrounds on Friday they were already thinking of ways to stay cool under the hot Carolina sun.</p><p>“We are tent camping in that old teepee over there. We are just staying in the car as much as we can. We go up to the mall and walk around up there. We are from Ohio so we are not used to this extreme heat,” said Steve Mock.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holiday-weekend-nascar-race-may-see-record-temps"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_20190525140110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Holiday weekend, NASCAR race may see record temps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/6-tons-of-ice-thousands-of-bottles-of-water-brought-in-at-speedway-to-beat-heatwave"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_20190525030850"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 tons of ice, thousands of bottles of water brought in at speedway to beat heatwave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sources-rock-hill-officer-fired-after-pulling-gun-on-man-during-seat-belt-stop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Rock_Hill_officer_fired_after_pulling_gu_0_7312614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rock_Hill_officer_fired_after_pulling_gu_0_20190525022800"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sources: Rock Hill officer fired after pulling gun on man during seat-belt stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/walmart-cashier-who-walked-9-miles-to-work-gifted-car-after-officer-posted-about-giving-her-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/Bower%20THUMB_1558742607021.jpg_7312203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anita Singleton, a Walmart cashier, was gifted a free car by Matt Bowers (L), after he saw a Facebook post by Slidell Police Officer Brad Peck (R), who wrote about giving her a ride to work. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/jon-voight-declares-trump-greatest-president-since-abraham-lincoln-in-late-night-video" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/GETTY%20jon%20voight_1558797345287.png_7313229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jon Voight declares Trump 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln' in late-night video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/power-outage-in-dallas-leaves-many-without-ac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/dallas_1558794006804_7313047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/dallas_1558794006804_7313047_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/dallas_1558794006804_7313047_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/dallas_1558794006804_7313047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/dallas_1558794006804_7313047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;power&#x20;outage&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x2c;&#x20;NC&#x20;has&#x20;left&#x20;many&#x20;without&#x20;A&#x2f;C&#x20;as&#x20;temperatures&#x20;soar&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cooling station open, town-wide power outage in Dallas, NC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/holiday-weekend-nascar-race-may-see-record-temps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/25/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7313205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Holiday weekend, NASCAR race may see record temps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cemetery-asks-public-to-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Spring&#x20;Grove&#x20;Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/6-tons-of-ice-thousands-of-bottles-of-water-brought-in-at-speedway-to-beat-heatwave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/6_tons_of_ice__thousands_of_bottles_of_w_0_7312571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 tons of ice, thousands of bottles of water brought in at speedway to beat heatwave</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 