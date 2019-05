- Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on May 5 in Belmont.

James Rick, 48, has been charged with first degree murder after Delia Rick, 61, was found dead in a vehicle that was found off the road submerged in water nearby South New Hope Road, police say.

After an investigation into the incident it was determined that she had been murdered and that Mr. rick was a suspect.

Rick is believed to be located in the Myrtle Beach area driving a 2016 black Chevy Silverado, plate number HS9845.

In addition Gaston County Police are also asking for the public's help in locating Melinda Robinson, 51, who is also believed to be involved in the incident. It is unclear at this time what Robinson and Mr. Rick's relationship is.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 704-866-3320.