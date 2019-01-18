< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415875407" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415875407" data-article-version="1.0">Krispy Kreme will now deliver doughnuts straight to your door</h1> </header> addthis:title="Krispy Kreme will now deliver doughnuts straight to your door"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415875407.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415875407");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415875407-384921740"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415875407-384921740" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Ever wished you could get fresh, warm doughnuts delivered straight to your home? Iconic doughnut maker Kripsy Kreme has answered your cries. </p><p>Folks in the Carolinas can now get freshly-baked goods right to their door. </p><p>Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. <a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/more-smiles/online-ordering">There are 100 participating stores in 15 states</a>, including right here in North and South Carolina. </p><p>Participating Charlotte-area stores include Sharon Amity Rd. in Charlotte, E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews, Innes St. in Salisbury, E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, Charlotte Hwy in Indian Land, SC, and Celanese Blvd. in Rock Hill, SC. You must live within a 5-mile radius. </p><p>For now, you can only order dozens, Brew Boxes and bottled drinks. An order must cost at least $7.99 to get the delivery service, and fees for that will vary by location.</p><p>Krispy Kreme is currently in the process of rolling out online ordering to all of its locations, and that should be finished everywhere by the end of 2019, they said on their website. </p><p>For more information, <a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/more-smiles/online-ordering">please click here!</a></p><p><strong>NORTH CAROLINA LOCATIONS: </strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Burlington - Huffman Mill Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Charlotte - Sharon Amity Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Clemmons - Lewisville Clemmons Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Durham - Hillsborough Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Fayetteville - Bragg Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Fuquay Varina - N Judd Pkwy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Gastonia - E Franklin Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Goldsboro - E Ash St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Greensboro - Battleground Ave</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Greensboro - Gate City Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Greenville - E 10th St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">High Point - N Main St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Knightdale - Shoppes of Midway</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Matthews - E Independence Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Raleigh - Person St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Rocky Mount - N Wesleyan Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Salisbury - Innes St</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Wake Forest - Retail Dr</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Winston Salem - S Stratford Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Winston Salem - University Pkwy</a></li> </ul> <p><strong>SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATIONS: </strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Aiken - Whiskey Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Cayce - Knox Abbott Dr</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Columbia - Clemson Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Columbia - Garners Ferry Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Greenville - N Pleasantburg Dr</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Greenville - Woodruff Rd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Indian Land - Charlotte Hwy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Lexington - Sunset Blvd</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.krispykreme.com/shop/order-start" target="_blank">Rock Hill - Celanese Blvd</a></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rescue mission underway after house explosion in Ballantyne</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Rescue efforts were underway after an explosion leveled a home, turning it into a pile of rubble, on James Jack Lane in Ballantyne Tuesday.</p><p>The location is less than a five-minute drive from Ballantyne Corporate Park. Medic reported that a mass casualty bus was responding to the scene.</p><p>More than 80 firefighters were actively working to get through the rubble, according to Charlotte Fire Department. Complicating the situation for crews is the weather, with the heat index expected to possibly surpass 100 degrees.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte" title="Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte" data-articleId="415819011" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Police__Woman_stabbed_to_death_following_0_7463774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Police__Woman_stabbed_to_death_following_0_7463774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Police__Woman_stabbed_to_death_following_0_7463774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Police__Woman_stabbed_to_death_following_0_7463774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Police__Woman_stabbed_to_death_following_0_7463774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:37AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said. </p><p>The woman has been identified as Aliyah Sakinah Terry, 35, police said. Her boyfriend, Isaih Andrew Henderson III, 32, is wanted for her murder. </p><p>The attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-loses-son-friend-to-street-violence-within-2-months" title="Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months" data-articleId="415796808" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Charlotte_woman_loses_son__friend_to_str_0_7463035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend.</p><p>The north Charlotte community felt another wave heartbreak Monday after a man was shot and killed, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday. </p><p>"I know how his mother feel because that's how I feel," Iris Stevens said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> href="/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Scene of deadly stabbing along the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte (FOX 46 Charlotte) " title="wjzy_deadly stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-loses-son-friend-to-street-violence-within-2-months"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Desmond Stevens, 21, was killed at the beginning of May 2019 after a fight with two other men broke out during a drug deal. " title="Desmond Stevens_1562037113432.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/indian-trail-family-wants-answers-after-dog-goes-missing-from-groomers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Beamer_1562032435822_7462909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beamer_1562032435822.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Indian Trail family wants answers after dog goes missing from groomers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT's Tobin Heath and France's Amel Majri play during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France quarterfinal match at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/18/GETTY_krispy%20kreme_011819_1547811384203.jpg_6643230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Krispy Kreme will now deliver doughnuts straight to your door</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nike-s-recalled-betsy-ross-sneakers-selling-for-thousands-after-kaepernick-controversy-tmz-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20nike%20betsy%20ross%20shoes_1562082005787.jpg_7464687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Nike" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nike's recalled Betsy Ross sneakers selling for thousands after Kaepernick controversy, TMZ reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vice-president-mike-pence-s-plane-called-back-to-dc-for-unspecified-emergency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vice President Pence abruptly called back to DC for unspecified reason, cancels New Hampshire visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-woman-stabbed-to-death-during-domestic-dispute-in-east-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/wjzy_deadly%20stabbing_070219_1562061039298.JPG_7463093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene&#x20;of&#x20;deadly&#x20;stabbing&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;10300&#x20;block&#x20;of&#x20;Gold&#x20;Pan&#x20;Road&#x20;in&#x20;east&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman stabbed to death following domestic dispute in east Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-loses-son-friend-to-street-violence-within-2-months" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/01/Desmond%20Stevens_1562037113432.jpg_7463131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Desmond&#x20;Stevens&#x2c;&#x20;21&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;beginning&#x20;of&#x20;May&#x20;2019&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;fight&#x20;with&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;other&#x20;men&#x20;broke&#x20;out&#x20;during&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;a&#x20;drug&#x20;deal&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charlotte woman loses son, friend to street violence within 2 months</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> 