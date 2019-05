- Lancaster County detectives are investigating after a body was found in a vacant home on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. deputies were sent to the house in the 3800 block of Spirit Road in the Rich Hill community where they found the body of a white female near the steps leading to the deck at the back of the home.

Investigators and a deputy coroner were called in. They say the death appears supicious and an autopsy is being performed. The woman's identity will not be released at this time.

Investigators say they don't yet know when the female died or whether she died where she was found or at another location.

“Although we cannot release any other details at this time, we do have promising information we are pursuing and hope to have answers soon,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating this as a homicide and will continue down that path pending the autopsy results.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.