- A Lancaster County man was arrested in connection to a shooting that caused two schools to go on lockdown on Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Leonard Asante’ Shropshire, Jr., 21, is accused of firing shots into a home on Belvedere Drive in Kershaw, S.C.

Deputies were dispatched to the home a little before 9:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Four adults were inside the home at the time of the incident, including a woman who knew Shropshire.

The woman told deputies that Shropshire had texted her a few minutes before the incident asking if he could come to the house to get some of his personal items. She refused and minutes later Shropshire began beating on the door.

The people inside of the home then heard shots, as well as nearby witnesses. Several gunshots hit the home, but no one inside was injured by gunfire. A man inside of the home returned shots.

Shropshire was observed by witnesses running north. Deputies notified the Lancaster County School District and two nearby schools-- Andrew Jackson High and Middle Schools-- were placed on lock down.

Additional deputies, a K-9 unit, investigators, and crime scene investigators responded but Shropshire was not found. The school lock downs were lifted after deputies detrmined Shropshire was no longer in the area.

Deputies later received information that Shropshire was back in the Lancaster area and found him on a relative’s porch on Parkman Avenue. He attempted to flee,but was taken into custody before he made it out of the yard.

The 9 millimeter pistol investigators believe Shropshire used in the shooting was recovered at the Parkman Avenue home. The gun had been reported stolen in Lancaster County a few days ago.

Shropshire is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center. Warrants for attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol will be served upon him, and he will appear before a magistrate for a bond hearing Friday.

“It is fortunate neither the occupants of the home, the uninvolved witnesses, passersby, nor Shropshire was injured during this senseless shooting incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The homes in the area are very close to each other and to a busy highway. Our personnel did an excellent job tracking down Shropshire in Lancaster and arresting him.”

Anyone with additional information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.