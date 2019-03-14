< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flancaster-county-man-arrested-in-connection-to-shooting width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story395008770" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395008770" data-article-version="1.0">Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-395008770" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Shropshire_1552620292993_6894665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Shropshire_1552620292993_6894665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lancaster-county-man-arrested-in-connection-to-shooting" data-title="Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lancaster-county-man-arrested-in-connection-to-shooting" addthis:title="Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395008770");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-395008770-394993344"> <img class="delay-img-load" <figcaption>Leonard Asante' Shropshire, Jr., 21, is accused of firing shots into a home on Belvedere Drive in Kershaw, S.C.</figcaption> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lancaster-county-man-arrested-in-connection-to-shooting">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 12:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> Four adults were inside the home at the time of the incident, including a woman who knew Shropshire.</p><p>The woman told deputies that Shropshire had texted her a few minutes before the incident asking if he could come to the house to get some of his personal items. She refused and minutes later Shropshire began beating on the door.</p><p>The people inside of the home then heard shots, as well as nearby witnesses. Several gunshots hit the home, but no one inside was injured by gunfire. A man inside of the home returned shots.</p><p>Shropshire was observed by witnesses running north. Deputies notified the Lancaster County School District and two nearby schools-- Andrew Jackson High and Middle Schools-- were placed on lock down.</p><p>Additional deputies, a K-9 unit, investigators, and crime scene investigators responded but Shropshire was not found. The school lock downs were lifted after deputies detrmined Shropshire was no longer in the area.</p><p>Deputies later received information that Shropshire was back in the Lancaster area and found him on a relative’s porch on Parkman Avenue. He attempted to flee,but was taken into custody before he made it out of the yard.</p><p>The 9 millimeter pistol investigators believe Shropshire used in the shooting was recovered at the Parkman Avenue home. The gun had been reported stolen in Lancaster County a few days ago.</p><p>Shropshire is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center. Warrants for attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol will be served upon him, and he will appear before a magistrate for a bond hearing Friday.</p><p>“It is fortunate neither the occupants of the home, the uninvolved witnesses, passersby, nor Shropshire was injured during this senseless shooting incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The homes in the area are very close to each other and to a busy highway. <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1776_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1776"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lancaster County man arrested in connection to shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 12:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lancaster County man was arrested in connection to a shooting that caused two schools to go on lockdown on Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office. </p><p>Leonard Asante’ Shropshire, Jr., 21, is accused of firing shots into a home on Belvedere Drive in Kershaw, S.C.</p><p>Deputies were dispatched to the home a little before 9:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Four adults were inside the home at the time of the incident, including a woman who knew Shropshire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/large-house-fire-displaces-north-charlotte-family" title="Large house fire displaces north Charlotte family" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Thornwood%20House%20Fire_1552620350649.jpg_6894668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Thornwood%20House%20Fire_1552620350649.jpg_6894668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Large house fire displaces north Charlotte family"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Thornwood%20House%20Fire_1552620350649.jpg_6894668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Thornwood%20House%20Fire_1552620350649.jpg_6894668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Large house fire displaces north Charlotte family"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Large house fire displaces north Charlotte family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 12:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family was displaced by a damaging house fire on Thursday. </p><p>Charlotte Fire was called to a home in the 4800 block of Thornwood Road for a structure fire. More than 20 firefighters responded and the flames were controlled within 12 minutes. </p><p>The Charlotte Fire taskforce determined the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical problem in the house. The home suffered an estimated $35,000 worth of damage. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-17-year-old-gaston-county-teen-missing" title="Police: 17-year-old Gaston County teen missing" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/missing%20teenager_1552619577534.jpg_6894523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/missing%20teenager_1552619577534.jpg_6894523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police: 17-year-old Gaston County teen missing"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/missing%20teenager_1552619577534.jpg_6894523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/missing%20teenager_1552619577534.jpg_6894523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Police: 17-year-old Gaston County teen missing"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 17-year-old Gaston County teen missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gaston County Police say a 17-year-old has gone missing. </p><p>Chrispoher Hildebrant was last seen walking from 216 Hall Street in Dallas around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, March 8. He was weating a gray shirt, khaki pants and red Nike shoes. </p><p>Hildebrant is 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds. 