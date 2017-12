- A Lancaster, SC man was struck & killed by a vehicle on Pageland Hwy. around 9:30 am Thursday morning.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, Gary Gene Roach, Jr., 53, was pronounced dead on scene by EMS after a vehicle traveling east on Pageland Hwy. left the roadway and struck the victim. Roach was in his yard working at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if the driver will be facing any charges at this time.