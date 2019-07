- Lancaster police are searching for a missing 19-year-old who hasn't been seen in days.

Karsyn Lee-Marie Fleisch was last seen at the Wal-Mart on 805 Hwy 9 Bypass West around 5:48 p.m. on July 8. Fleisch was seen on surveillance video from the store leaving in the passenger seat of a maroon/ burgundy Cadillac with tinted windows.

Fleisch is described as a white female, 5'7". She weighs between 120 and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing two tank tops, one white one brown, grey cotton shorts and black shoes at the Walmart.

The photo of her was taken on the day she was last seen. She also has the tattoo “Believe” with a crown on her right wrist.

Her last known address is the 140 block of Melton Park Circle in Lancaster. Anyone with information on Fleisch's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or Lt. Brian Small at (803) 283-1174 or (803) 804-521.