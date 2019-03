- A family was displaced by a damaging house fire on Thursday.

Charlotte Fire was called to a home in the 4800 block of Thornwood Road for a structure fire. More than 20 firefighters responded and the flames were controlled within 12 minutes.

The Charlotte Fire taskforce determined the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical problem in the house. The home suffered an estimated $35,000 worth of damage.

