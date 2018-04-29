Larger crowd expected at Wells Fargo Championship week

- The course is ready at Quail Hollow in south Charlotte to welcome some of the best PGA golfers in the world. The first practice begins Monday ahead of first round action that is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Large crowds are expected with the addition of Tiger Woods to the tournament.

"It's just a spectacle, all of the crowds," neighbor James Hicks said.

Tournament officials are expecting 30,000 to 40,000 golf fans at the Wells Fargo Championship this week, making Quail Hollow one crowded place.

Ticket sales are up this year following the PGA Championship last summer.

"We think the interest of golf right now in Charlotte is at an all time high," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said.

The interest is only continuing to rise. Late last week Tiger Woods announced he would take part in the tournament, forcing Sobba to make some last minute additions.

"We will up the number of buses we have. We will also have an Uber lot across the street where we think we will have 75, 100, maybe 10,000 ubder rides," Sobba explained.

Neighbors are also preparing for increased crowds this year, but hopefully not along their street. No parking signs dot many front yards. The busiest traffic day could be Sunday, especially if a name liked Tiger Woods makes it to the final round.

"You never wanted to be at the course on a Sunday. You always wanted to watch it on TV. It is so much better there," James Hicks said, describing the crowds.

For those brave enough to battle the crowds, tournament officials suggest using the PGA shuttles or a ride share service.

Shuttles will run from uptown Charlotte at the Convention Center, All American Pub in SouthEnd, SouthPark Mall, Ballantyne Corporate Village, and Carowinds or you can also take the light rail and shuttle from the Sharon Road West stop.