Lawmaker calls TSA sexual harassment, assault allegations "outrageous"

Credit: WJZY Credit: WJZY

- A Congressman is responding to a FOX 46 investigation calling allegations of sexual harassment, assault and retaliation at the Federal Air Marshal Service "outrageous" and "unacceptable."

"Some people who otherwise do a good job have adopted these Mad Men 1950's rules of how they treat women," said Rep. Darren (D-Florida). "And they have no business in our modern day federal government. And we see with the rise of the #MeToo movement women are speaking up and allies like myself will be listening, watching and supporting them."

Sonya Labosco was an air marshal supervisor for 14 years, motivated to join by the Sept. 11 attacks.

"I felt it was my calling," said Labosco.

But she says her time at the agency was tainted. In a federal lawsuit, she accused her then boss, Charles "Chas" Cook, of sexual harassment, physical assault and retaliation. Cook, who was promoted to the number three official in charge of the entire Federal Air Marshal Service, denies the allegations.

The TSA says it "thoroughly investigated" her complaints and found them "unsupported." However, in 2015, the TSA settled Labosco's lawsuit, with your tax dollars, for a reported six figure amount.

Asked if the TSA will re-interview Labosco, or other witnesses, the agency says it considers the matter "resolved."

"Anytime someone is asserting power and control over someone else that can be traumatizing," said Cori Goldstein, the director of the Sexual Trauma Resource Center at the Safe Alliance, a non-profit that works with survivors of sexual assault.

Goldstein has no involvement in Labosco's case and can't comment on it but says, in general, allegations of sexual harassment and assault need to be believed.

Since the start of the #MeToo movement last year Goldstein says calls to their hotline are up 30 percent. Since 2010, the number of workplace sexual harassment complaints have declined, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"It's extremely important that we believe survivors of sexual assaults," said Goldstein. "Statistics show that not many people lie about being sexually assaulted. So, it's really important that we offer that support, listen to them and believe them."