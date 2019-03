- “I am happy to tell you that you have won $1 million in our Extreme Millions second-chance drawing.”

A Concord man says he was in disbelif when he got a call telling him he had won $1 million in the Extreme Millions second-chance drawing.

“It was exciting,” said Richard Costantino, a retired heavy equipment mechanic. “I couldn’t believe it was true.”

His entry was chosen from a pool of 456,229 people. Constantino claimed his prize on Monday, March 11 at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He was offered 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum, taking home $424,500 after taxes.

“I feel so excited,” Costantino said. “It’s unbelievable. Believe me.”