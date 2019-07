- A drowning teen was rescued at a north Charlotte YMCA on Wednesday.

Medic responded to the Keith Family YMCA in the 8100 block of Mallard Creek Road around 2:35 p.m. for a near drowning.

The YMCA and a lifeguard at the facility say a teenage boy was in the outdoor pool where the water park is when he began to drown. He was pulled out, and lifeguards began performing CPR.

Medic arrived at scene and transported the teen to CMC with potentially life-threatening injuries. Family said he was conscious, talking and alert.

The YMCA released a statement, saying:

Today YMCA lifeguards rescued a teenage male at the Keith YMCA outdoor waterpark. Lifeguards administered CPR and the child was transported by EMTs to the hospital. He was conscious before being transported and we have received word that he is alert and talking at the hospital. We do not have any further details at this time, but ask that you keep the child in your prayers.