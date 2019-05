- A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stole a Ford F-150 pickup truck and led authorities on a chase through Cleveland County into Lincoln County.

The theft happened on Friday, May 24 on Victory Grove Church Road.

The victim, Alexander Campos, reported that his 2013 Ford F-150 had been taken. As the investigation got underway Dustin Logan Ensley, 29, of Lincolnton, NC, became a suspect in the theft.

On Thursday, May 30, the stolen truck was involved in a vehicle chase in Cleveland County that ended in Lincoln County after deputies were unable to stop or locate the vehicle.

Later that day, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Hauss Road in Lincolnton. The vehicle was the truck involved in the Cleveland County chase and left unattended. The truck was processed and vehicle returned to the owner, they said.

A short time later, detectives were notified about two suspicious women walking in the area where the truck was found. After interviewing the women, deputies learned that Ensley was the driver of the truck in the chase and had fled the scene on foot. Deputies searched the area and took Ensley in custody nearby where the truck had been abandoned.

Ensley has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also served a probation violation warrant. He is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond on the vehicle charges and a no bond hold on the probation violation. Additional charges are expected to be filed.