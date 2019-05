- A Lincoln County man is facing assault charges after he attacked and injured his brother over a long standing family dispute, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened on Friday, May 31 at the Home Run Market located in the 3500 block of East NC Highway 27.

The victim, Douglas Faulkner of Denver, NC, said he had been attacked by his brother, David Faulkner. The incident started during an argument between the two brothers when they met at the convenience store Friday. The argument turned physical when David reportedly assaulted his brother with a vehicle door. Douglas suffered a serious laceration to the side of his head, causing severe injury to his ear.

Douglas Faulkner was taken to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment.

The suspect, David Faulkner, 44, of Vale, NC, fled the scene but was taken into custody by Lincolnton Police a short time later. He has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. David Faulkner was processed and released after posting $10,000 secured bond.