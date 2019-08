- A Lincoln County man discovered what is believed to be a World War II disarmed grenade in a box at his home that was given to him by his grandmother about five years ago, deputies said.

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home Sunday night in the 200 block of Car Farm Road where a grenade was discovered in the basement.

Jeffrey Huffman told deputies he was working on some piping in his basement when he knocked over a box that fell some eight feet to the floor. When the box hit the floor a grenade popped out of the box breaking the pin. He said the grenade was green in color and shaped like a pineapple. The grenade had been in a box with RC airplanes given to him by his grandmother about five years ago, he said.

According to the sheriff's office, the grenade, which appeared to be from the World War II era, had no markings to identify it as a training or explosive grenade so officers decided to call in the Gaston County Bomb Squad. The bomb squad officer walked into the basement and determined the grenade was not dangerous. At some point in time it may have been an explosive grenade but the primer and powder had been removed from the grenade.

The homeowner agreed to allow the Gaston County Bomb Squad to take the grenade with them which they will use as a training aid or will destroy it.