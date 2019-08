- A sweet little girl felt so bad about taking a rock after a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains she returned it to park rangers with a letter of apology.

Karina says she visited the park and loved it, so she decided to take a small token home with her.

"Deep Creek was awesome! I especially liked Tom Branch Falls. I loved it so much, I wanted to have a souvenir to come home with me," she wrote.

But soon after, she felt bad about her decision, and decided to return the rock to park rangers. She even included a donation.

"I'm sorry, and I want to return it. Also, here's a donation!" Karina wrote. "P.S. look on the back!"

There was a surprise drawing on the other side of the letter. The park rangers sent a kind-hearted letter back to Karina, letting her know they appreciated her gesture.

"Already, you are becoming an amazing steward for the park. Thank you for recognizing that what is in the park should stay in the park," they wrote. "Now that you know to leave nature the way you find it, we hope you will help share this message with others. It is always a good thing to give another the chance to discover!"