Little pig seen wandering in Belmont

- A little pig is apparently on the loose in Belmont.

Resident Sherri Drumm snapped a picture of the little piggy near South Point Rd. on Friday. She says she was instructed not to try to catch the animal.

"They ask that you please don’t try to catch her. They say that it will only make her scared. They are trying to find a large trap for like a big dog," Drumm wrote in a Facebook post.

Drumm says a rescue is underway, and she's hoping the pig makes a safe return home.