Little pig seen wandering in Belmont

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Dec 28 2018 04:56PM EST

Updated: Dec 28 2018 10:04PM EST

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A little pig is apparently on the loose in Belmont. 

Resident Sherri Drumm snapped a picture of the little piggy near South Point Rd. on Friday. She says she was instructed not to try to catch the animal. 

"They ask that you please don’t try to catch her. They say that it will only make her scared. They are trying to find a large trap for like a big dog," Drumm wrote in a Facebook post. 

Drumm says a rescue is underway, and she's hoping the pig makes a safe return home. 

