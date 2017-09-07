Loaded gun found in man's carry-on bag at Charlotte airport

- TSA officers prevented a North Carolina man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday at Checkpoint E. The man was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded .9 mm handgun.

TSA Transportation Security Officer Mardea Jones detected the firearm as the man’s carry-on bag passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Jones immediately contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, who responded to the checkpoint.

The passenger was questioned and arrested on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.

To date, TSA officers have detected 39 firearms at CLT checkpoints this year. TSA found 54 firearms at CLT last year.

TAS said there is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

The firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov.