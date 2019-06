A CMS safety screening on Wednesday at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill resulted in officials uncovering a loaded gun, according to a release from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

During the routine check, CMS-PD and a canine firearms protection team found and confiscated the weapon during summer school for high school students from multiple high schools, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being charged by law enforcement, reports indicated.

Bags, backpacks and other personal items are examined by a specially trained dog to detect weapons. A taser was also confiscated by separate law enforcement.

Students are moved to a separate area when the check is being conducted.

A message from the school district was sent to parents who have kids enrolled in the school's summer program for awareness.

